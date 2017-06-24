National Politics

June 24, 2017 2:35 PM

Republicans choose primary over convention in 2018

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

The Republican Party of Virginia has decided to pick its candidate for the U.S. Senate next year in a primary contest rather than at a convention.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that party leaders voted 45 to 35 Saturday for a primary.

Conventions are generally favored by the party's more activist wing, while more establishment Republicans typically prefer primaries.

Several prominent Republicans have indicated an interest in running, including commentator Laura Ingraham, former Gov. Jim Gilmore, and former presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina.

The winner is set to face Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, who will be seeking a second term.

