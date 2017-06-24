National Politics

Police: Man, woman fired at police, then barricaded selves

The Associated Press
CENTER VALLEY, Pa.

Police say a man and woman fired at police in Pennsylvania and then barricaded themselves in a home.

Police in Lehigh County's Upper Saucon Township were asking people Saturday afternoon to stay away from the area, which was near Wedgewood Golf Course.

Police said the man was armed with a .357 caliber handgun and fired at officers just before noon Saturday. They haven't said where they first encountered the couple or provided details about the shooting.

Police closed Limeport Pike and asked nearby residents to "stay inside and lock your homes" as officers swarmed the area and a police helicopter hovered overhead.

