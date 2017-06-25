National Politics

Feds look to improve cod catch data with electronic monitors

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Federal fishing regulators are working on new rules to try to get better information about the catch of cod and other valuable fish species in the Northeast.

The New England Fishery Management Council has approved a range of possible alternatives that could be developed to improve monitoring of groundfish. Groundfish include several important commercial species such as cod, haddock and sole.

The council says it wants to improve reliability and accountability of catch reporting. Catch data are important because they help prevent overfishing of species.

One alternative the council is considering is electronic monitoring. The council says electronic monitoring could be used as an alternative to human at-sea monitors who collect fishing data aboard ships.

Cod catch has fallen in recent years. Some other groundfish stocks remain strong.

