South Dakota county plans program to keep youth out of jail

A judge has approved a program that Davison County's lead prosecutor hopes will keep more juveniles out of the court system.
State's Attorney Jim Miskimins told The Daily Republic (http://bit.ly/2rS6Het ) that he'll base the local program off a model in New Jersey that directs youth away from the justice system while still holding them accountable for their actions.
Judge Steven R. Jensen's approval is the first step in laying the groundwork for a larger Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative that has been discussed this year. Miskimins said his plan will create the foundation necessary for the program.
Miskimins said the program will work with multiple law enforcement agencies to offer services to stabilize family situations or place juveniles in programs to teach them how to handle difficult situations.
"I guess, to just summarize it, I sort of envision it as being a throwback to the days of 'Officer Friendly,' where officers are not just citing kids into court, but they're working on solutions for the families, building relationships with children and their families," Miskimins said.
The five-person Davison County Commission was pleased to hear about the judge's approval for the program at its meeting Tuesday. Commissioner Denny Kiner suggested the relationship-building approach to juvenile law enforcement could be similar to the days when former Sheriff Lyle Swenson served as head of the county's law enforcement.
Commission Chair Brenda Bode commended Miskimins for making the first step toward the new program.
"Well, you've made a big hurdle," Bode said. "You've gotten the blessing, that's the big part."
