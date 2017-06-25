National Politics

June 25, 2017 2:51 PM

Family of Milwaukee man fatally shot by police wants answers

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Friends and family members say they want answers in the death of a Milwaukee man who was fatally shot during an encounter with police three months ago.

About 40 people gathered Sunday near where 32-year-old Jermaine Claybrooks was shot on Milwaukee's north side.

Claybrooks was shot March 16 during an encounter with West Allis and Milwaukee police and officers with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn says a drug investigation led officers in plain clothes to Claybrooks' vehicle, where they were "confronted by an individual with a firearm in his hand."

A report on the shooting was sent to prosecutors in May. An attorney for Claybrooks' family tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2s67FUd ) he has a meeting with the district attorney's office this week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'
Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos