National Politics

June 25, 2017 10:30 PM

3 accused in child's death to appear in court Monday

By JEFF AMY Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Three Mississippi teenagers charged in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Madison County Justice Court Judge Bruce McKinley will consider evidence against 19-year-old Byron McBride and two 17-year-olds, Dwan Wakefield and D'Allen Washington.

The three are charged with murder in the May 18 death of Kingston Frazier. Investigators say his mother left Frazier sleeping in a running car when she went into a Jackson supermarket. The car, with Frazier shot dead in the back seat, was found abandoned hours later in nearby Gluckstadt.

McBride could face execution, while Wakefield and Washington could face life in prison without parole.

Court papers obtained by The Associated Press show Wakefield told investigators that McBride stole the car and shot Frazier.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'
Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos