Des Moines police hope to shed crossing guard duties

The Des Moines City Council is expected to vote Monday on hiring an outside company to manage the school crossing guard program.
The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2sSgw9m ) that the guards are hired and trained by the Des Moines Police Department through a partnership with Des Moines Public Schools. The department says, however the growing number of no-shows and fewer people wanting to work one to two hours a day makes it hard to cover 22 elementary schools without pulling in officers to fill the gaps.
The city and Des Moines Public Schools split the $360,000 cost to operate the program in 2016. Police Chief Dana Wingert wants to hire All City Management Services to operate the program, which could bring the cost of the program to $438,000 next year.
