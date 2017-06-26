National Politics

June 26, 2017 8:59 AM

New Jersey panel clears bill for Sandy aid repayments

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey lawmakers are working on ways to help protect Superstorm Sandy victims who are told they received too much financial assistance and must pay it back.

A committee on Monday approved a bill that would require the Department of Community Affairs to notify homeowners who were overpaid. The bill establishes clear options for repayment, sets limits based on income and allows the agency to consider hardships. It also creates an appeals process.

The bill's sponsors say they learned about the repayments during a hearing that examined the storm's aftermath and how the state administered more than $1 billion in federal Housing and Urban Development funds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'
Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos