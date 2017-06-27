National Politics

June 27, 2017 12:29 AM

Arizona Supreme Court to rule on same-sex parental rights

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Arizona Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a case involving a same-sex spouse who was granted parental rights over her ex-wife's biological child.

Tuesday's scheduled hearing comes after the state Court of Appeals ruled in October that Suzan McLaughlin is entitled to the same parental rights as if she were a man. Kimberly McLaughlin is appealing.

The couple entered into a joint parenting agreement and declared they were equal parents. But when their son was nearly 2, Kimberly moved out of their home, taking the boy with her and cutting off contact with Suzan.

She filed for divorce and parenting time, and a trial judge cleared the case to proceed. But Kimberly McLaughlin appealed, arguing Suzan McLaughlin was not a "parent" as defined by state law.

