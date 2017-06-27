3 sentenced in Mississippi for police officers' deaths

Three people who pleaded guilty to involvement in two police officers' slayings have been sentenced in a Mississippi court.
The Clarion-Ledger reports Brodrick Varnado was sentenced Monday morning on charges connected with the May 2015 fatal shooting of Hattiesburg police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.
Varnado will concurrently serve sentences of 20 years for an accessory charge with 12 to serve, and 10 years for a weapon-possession charge. He allegedly hid the gun used by accused shooter Marvin Banks.
Douglas McPhail and Anquanette Alexander were sentenced on conspiracy and hindering prosecution charges. They allegedly disposed or hid the shirt Banks wore during the shooting. McPhail was given five-year sentences on each charge with two years to serve under house arrest. Alexander received five years of probation.
Two others await trial.
