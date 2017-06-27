National Politics

June 27, 2017 5:38 AM

North Carolina sheriff identifies suspect shot to death

The Associated Press
LEWISVILLE, N.C.

Authorities in North Carolina have identified a home invasion suspect who was shot to death apparently by a neighbor.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 23-year-old Horace Wayne Vanlue Jr. of Winston-Salem died in the shooting early Sunday.

Deputies are waiting for ballistics tests but they think Vanlue was shot by a neighbor who responded when the home invasion occurred in Lewisville.

Vanlue's body has been taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for an autopsy.

Chief Deputy Brad Stanley said the department is not releasing the names of the victims of the home invasion, or the neighbor who fired at a suspect. No charges have been filed in the shooting.

Stanley said deputies are looking other suspects in the home invasion.

