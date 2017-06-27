National Politics

June 27, 2017 8:46 AM

Prosecutor not saying yet if he'll try cop for 3rd time

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
CINCINNATI

An Ohio prosecutor says he's delaying comment on the case of a white police officer whose trial following the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist ended last week with a hung jury for the second time.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) has not said whether he'll try the case for a third time but plans to comment the week of July 10.

A mistrial has been declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Ray Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot Sam DuBose following a 2015 traffic stop.

Tensing attorney Stewart Mathews says he has been told by a reliable source that a majority of second-trial jurors voted to acquit on both charges. He declined Tuesday to comment further.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'
Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:12

Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton'
House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos