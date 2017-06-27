National Politics

Top GOP lawmaker resigns to join conservative advocacy group

The Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D.

A top Republican state lawmaker has resigned from the Legislature to lead South Dakota's chapter of conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity.

The organization said Tuesday that House Speaker Pro Tempore Don Haggar will serve as state director after Ben Lee was promoted to regional director. Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota has taken on high-profile political fights, including unsuccessfully opposing a government ethics ballot measure before helping convince Republican lawmakers to repeal it from law.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he will appoint a new lawmaker to fill Haggar's seat. He was elected as a representative in 2012.

Americans for Prosperity is backed by the billionaire philanthropist Koch brothers, David and Charles. The South Dakota chapter also hired a deputy director, Andrew Curley, who worked with U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem.

The Argus Leader first reported the hires.

