Sheriff in South Carolina pulls over speeding biker himself

A motorcyclist doing more than 100 mph (163 kph) on a South Carolina interstate picked the wrong car to speed past.
Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said a motorcycle whizzed by his unmarked car about 8:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 20 about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Columbia.
Matthews told The Associated Press he started chasing, pacing the motorcycle at 101 mph (163 kph).
The sheriff says 44-year-old Jody Fogle went into a rest area bathroom and came out with his hands behind his back, surrendering. Matthews says Fogle appears to be in the Warlocks motorcycle gang and had several knives and brass knuckles.
It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.
Matthews says he has done about 250 traffic stops in seven years as the county's top officer.
