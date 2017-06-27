National Politics

June 27, 2017 11:30 PM

State representative announces resignation from legislature

The Associated Press
MILTON, Vt.

A Vermont state representative has resigned from the legislature, citing business and family reasons.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2uglPyH ) Milton state Rep. Ron Hubert, a Republican, will step down July 1 after serving nine years in the state House of Representatives. Hubert says he needs to be back in his town for his business and family.

Hubert owns a grocery store in Milton, where he starts his work days as early as 4:30 a.m. before driving to Montpelier during the legislative season.

Hubert says he is proud of his work on the House Committee on Government Operations, which pushed to reduce the number of exemptions in Vermont public records laws.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is responsible for naming Hubert's replacement.

