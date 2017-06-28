Former South Carolina police chief charged with robbery

A former police chief in South Carolina has been charged with robbing a bank.
Simpsonville police investigator Cheryl Manley said in a court hearing Tuesday that Richard Inman had been cooperative in the investigation.
Local media outlets reported that Inman is charged with robbing a bank in Simpsonville on Saturday. Investigators say the robbery handed a teller a note demanding money and saying he was armed.
He was arrested Sunday in Franklin County, Georgia.
Inman had been the police chief in Williamston until he resigned in 2011.
A magistrate has ordered that Inman wear electronic ankle monitoring if he is released from jail.
Inman said he did not have an attorney.
Simpsonville is about 10 miles (15 kilometers) southeast of Greenville.
