Young launches campaign for US Senate in Michigan

Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. has launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Michigan, calling himself a judge who will "lay down the law" in Washington.
The Republican said in a news release Wednesday he will seek the 2018 nomination for the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. He also plans a video announcement on Facebook.
The 66-year-old Young, who served on the high court for 17 years before stepping down in April, says he's "not a politician."
Lena Epstein, co-owner of Vesco Oil Corp., is also running for the Republican nomination.
Young last week disclosed his plans at a meeting of local Republicans in Midland. He has described himself as a black, conservative Republican — three words "almost never spoken in the English language."
