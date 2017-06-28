Aide: DA spent campaign funds on posh sports, social clubs

A campaign finance manager for Philadelphia's top prosecutor has testified that he spent campaign funds on ritzy social clubs, facials and massages, and a $2,600 birthday party for his girlfriend.
District Attorney Seth Williams is also charged with taking gifts from wealthy friends in exchange for help with their legal problems.
Defense lawyer Thomas Burke says Williams never did anything in return for the luxury trips and gifts. And he suggested Wednesday that Williams used the posh Sporting Club and Union League to meet potential donors.
The Philadelphia Inquirer (goo.gl/X9avKa) reports that Burke held up a Sporting Club magazine with a buff Williams on the cover to argue that the club was proud to have him as a member.
The two-term Democrat did not run for re-election this year.
Comments