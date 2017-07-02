President Donald Trump participates in the Celebrate Freedom Rally at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
National Politics

July 02, 2017 8:04 AM

Trump tweets video of himself pummeling CNN logo

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.

President Donald Trump tweeted a mock video Sunday showing him pummeling a man in a business suit – his face obscured by the CNN logo – outside a wrestling ring.

It’s not clear who produced the retooled video, but it was posted from Trump’s official Twitter account. The original video comes from a 2007 WWE event where Trump body-slammed and punched WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

CNN responded with a tweet of its own, calling it “a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters.”

Trump’s been stepping up verbal attacks on the media – and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks “no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t.”

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also tells ABC that he thinks Trump’s “beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump “in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

