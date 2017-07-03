National Politics

July 03, 2017 5:59 PM

Prosecutors ask judge to gag Shkreli

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Prosecutors want a judge to make "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli stop talking.

They filed a motion with U.S. District Court Judge Kiyo Matsumoto on Monday, asking that Shkreli and attorneys for all parties refrain from making any statements outside of the courtroom.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is on trial for charges of federal securities fraud. The former pharmaceutical company CEO is most notorious for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent while at another company.

Federal prosecutors say Shkreli has interacted with the media since the jury for his trial was picked, in the courthouse, outside of it and on digital media, and his statements risk tainting the jury.

Defense attorney Benjamin Brafman objected to a gag order, and accused some reporters of baiting his client.

