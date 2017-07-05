Southern New Mexico Democratic senator jumps in gov's race

A southern New Mexico Democratic senator in the state's swing region is jumping into the race for governor.
Sen. Joseph Cervantes, an architect and Las Cruces attorney, told The Associated Press he will announced Wednesday he is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in a direct challenge to Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham and other Democrats wanting to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
Cervantes says he wants to focus on fixing the state's economy and educational system, and will try to change various policies that drive young people from the state.
The 56-year-old Democrat says he is different from his Democratic opponents because he's a small business owner and worked on a farm as a teen.
Term limits prevent Republican Gov. Susana Martinez from seeking re-election in 2018.
