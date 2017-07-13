Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, appeared Wednesday on Fox’s “Hannity” with a pair of flash cards to argue against allegations of Russian collusion, and the internet had a field day.
National Politics

July 13, 2017 7:49 AM

Kellyanne Conway’s flash cards spark online mirth

By Don Sweeney

When Kellyanne Conway hauled out some props Wednesday on Fox’s “Hannity” to push back against allegations of Russian collusion, most people saw a pair of giant flash cards.

Online wags saw opportunity.

“This is to help all the people at home,” Conway told host Sean Hannity at the end of her segment. She held up a flash card marked “conclusion” and “collusion,” then crossed out “collusion” and held up another card marked “illusion” and “delusion.”

“What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet. I see illusion and delusion,” Conway narrated. “So just so we’re clear, everyone, four words. Collusion, no. Illusion, delusion, yes.

“I just thought we’d have some fun with words. A Sesame Grover’s word of the day, perhaps, Sean,” she added, apparently referring to “Sesame Street.”

Presented with a golden opportunity to put their own messages on Conway’s flash cards, online comics didn’t hold back.

