Burse appointed to University of Louisville board

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Kentucky State University President Raymond Burse to the University of Louisville board of trustees.
Bevin announced Burse's appointment Thursday, along with 10 other appointments.
Bevin named Nicholasville physician Sandra Robbin Shuffett and former University of Kentucky quarterback and NFL player Derrick Ramsey of Lexington to the UK board.
Also, Louisville businessman Roger Reynolds was appointed to the Kentucky State University board, Lexington restaurateur Deborah Haydon Long was appointed to Morehead State's board and Murray State alumnus Don Irvin Tharpe of Nicholasville was named to the Murray State board.
Former Kentucky Insurance Commissioner George Nichols III of Potomac, Maryland, was appointed to Western Kentucky University's board, Juan Carlos Castro of Lexington and Winchester attorney Christopher Pace were appointed to Eastern Kentucky's board, Ashley Himes of California was appointed to the Northern Kentucky University board and Karen Finan was appointed to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System board.
Comments