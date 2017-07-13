National Politics

July 13, 2017 5:02 PM

Abbott to detail Texas 'vision' during campaign announcement

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott is promising to "lay out a vision to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America" on Friday in San Antonio, when he's expected to formally announce his re-election campaign.

Abbott said in a Facebook video late Thursday that he'll unveil "the next step in our campaign" on Friday, the fourth anniversary of a San Antonio event where he unveiled his original gubernatorial run.

No major Democrat has yet offered to run against Abbott, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has denied rumors he could challenge the governor during the 2018 Republican primary.

In the video, Abbott bragged about signing a "sanctuary city" law empowering police to inquire about peoples' immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops, which opponents are suing to block as unconstitutional.

