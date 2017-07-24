Trump, Schiff tangle on Twitter

President Donald Trump and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, exchanged barbs Monday on Twitter.
Trump, dubbing Schiff “sleazy Adam Schiff,” attacked the California congressman, who is the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, over the panel’s probe of Russian interference in November’s presidential election.
Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017
The tweet was part of an early morning tweetstorm attacking Congress and even Trump’s own attorney general over the various investigations.
Schiff responded a short time later, admonishing Trump for watching too much television.
With respect Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office. https://t.co/NvZydYbnyW— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 24, 2017
