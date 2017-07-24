President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks while posing for a photo with outgoing White House interns in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Monday. Earlier in the day, Trump exchanged barbs on Twitter with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, over investigations of Russian meddling in the November election.
National Politics

July 24, 2017 12:45 PM

Trump, Schiff tangle on Twitter

By Don Sweeney

President Donald Trump and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, exchanged barbs Monday on Twitter.

Trump, dubbing Schiff “sleazy Adam Schiff,” attacked the California congressman, who is the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, over the panel’s probe of Russian interference in November’s presidential election.

The tweet was part of an early morning tweetstorm attacking Congress and even Trump’s own attorney general over the various investigations.

Schiff responded a short time later, admonishing Trump for watching too much television.

