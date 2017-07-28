The Senate narrowly rejected the Republican’s ’skinny repeal’ of the Affordable Care Act in a 51-49 vote. Sen. John McCain casted a key ‘no’ vote along with fellow Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Photo by Melina Mara for the Washington Post. C-SPAN
Conservative pundits fume as Senate rejects ACA repeal bid

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 8:43 AM

Conservative pundits are raging online over Senate rejection of a bare-bones repeal of the Affordable Care Act early Friday morning.

The Senate’s third repeal bid in recent days failed dramatically when Sen. John McCain joined GOP Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, and all 48 Senate Democrats, in voting down a proposal to strike the individual mandate from the law.

The failure leaves Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, dubbed “Obamacare,” in confusion, with some analysts predicting Republicans now will have to negotiate with Democrats, previously shut out of repeal efforts, on changes to the law.

As lawmakers scrambled to chart a new course, conservative pundits reeled – and raged.

Former Republican presidential hopeful and Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee declared it was time to change how senators are elected.

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch said the failed vote spelled the end of ACA repeal efforts.

Others took aim at McCain, Collins and Murkowski for their roles in dooming the latest effort.

