Conservative pundits fume as Senate rejects ACA repeal bid

Conservative pundits are raging online over Senate rejection of a bare-bones repeal of the Affordable Care Act early Friday morning.
The Senate’s third repeal bid in recent days failed dramatically when Sen. John McCain joined GOP Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, and all 48 Senate Democrats, in voting down a proposal to strike the individual mandate from the law.
The failure leaves Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, dubbed “Obamacare,” in confusion, with some analysts predicting Republicans now will have to negotiate with Democrats, previously shut out of repeal efforts, on changes to the law.
As lawmakers scrambled to chart a new course, conservative pundits reeled – and raged.
Former Republican presidential hopeful and Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee declared it was time to change how senators are elected.
Time to repeal 17th Amendment. Founders had it right-Senators chosen by state legislatures. Will work for their states and respect 10th amid— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 28, 2017
Conservative radio host Dana Loesch said the failed vote spelled the end of ACA repeal efforts.
There will be no repeal. Too many GOP actually want it. Pathetic.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 28, 2017
Others took aim at McCain, Collins and Murkowski for their roles in dooming the latest effort.
It would have been refreshing if McConnell, after O'Care loss, simply said, "John McCain is a complete and total JERK." https://t.co/QoO00B38H6— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 28, 2017
Bill and I agree to a point. The McCain vote was vengeance against Trump. But he McCain is a huge progressive as well. Win/win 4 McCain— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 28, 2017
"My 3 RINO's" ... or.. "The Three Senate Stooge's". 3 GOP RINO's fail America again. Time to elect real conservatives. #maga will prevail https://t.co/NKDZPhm3kt— Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) July 28, 2017
