‘Wonder what week TWO will bring!’ Wild Scaramucci rant leaves Washington agog

Well, that must have been awkward.
Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff, and Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, joined President Donald Trump on Air Force One for a Friday morning trip to a New York speech. The flight came just days after Scaramucci called Priebus “a f---ing paraoid schizophrenic” and predicted his imminent resignation in an extraordinarily profane rant by phone to reporter Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker.
Scaramucci declined to comment to reporters as he boarded the flight in Washington, D.C., reported The Washington Times.
Trump tweeted later Friday that he had replaced Priebus as chief of staff with Gen. John F. Kelly. (Make that a super-awkward flight!)
In the conversation Wednesday night with Lizza, published Thursday in The New Yorker, Scaramucci also threatened to fire the entire White House communications team, voiced his wish to “kill all the leakers” and blasted Steve Bannon, ascribing an anatomically difficult act to the senior White House adviser.
Scaramucci told Lizza he’d contacted the FBI and Department of Justice over what he called the “leak” of his financial disclosure forms, which are publicly available.
The outburst quickly began trending on Twitter, with analysts, officials and observers from both parties reacting with a mix of shock, disbelief and humor. Scaramucci eventually tweeted about the rant, too.
I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017
In a subsequent tweet, Scaramucci appeared to suggest the conversation with Lizza was off-the-record, although Lizza wrote in his article that he had clarified several times with Scaramucci that it was not.
I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017
Comments