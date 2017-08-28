National Politics

Navy base fire destroys urine samples, sailor investigated

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 2:17 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

A sailor and roughly 900 destroyed urine samples are under investigation as an affidavit filed in a Virginia court says a large metal cage locker was "intentionally" set ablaze with gasoline at Naval Air Station Oceana the same day as a command-wide urinalysis.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that court documents say the "suspicious" fire began the night of May 1 and that a sailor's vehicle was seen by a surveillance camera leaving the base minutes after a fire alarm was received. The investigation also revealed the sailor purchased gasoline at a Norfolk 7-Eleven hours before.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman Ed Buice says an agent obtained a search warrant for the sailor's cellphone records from April 1 through July 1.

Buice says no one has been charged in the case.

