Little Rock elementary school cancels congressman's visit

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 9:34 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A Little Rock elementary school has canceled a Republican congressman's visit to its campus after learning that some parents planned to protest the lawmaker.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that U.S. Rep. French Hill of Arkansas was scheduled to visit the Gibbs Magnet Elementary on Monday. Principal Donna Hall told parents Sunday evening that she made the decision to cancel because she was concerned that a "protest would be a disruption to the day for students."

Hall says she now regrets the decision and that a protest could've been an opportunity to educate students on democracy and "the right to peacefully demonstrate differing views."

Hall says the school has requested to reschedule with Hill.

Hill didn't confirm if he would reschedule a visit, but says he treasures his time with students.

