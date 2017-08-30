National Politics

Tennessee police department shuts down motorcycle program

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 1:44 AM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

A second crash involving motorcycle officers in one Tennessee city has prompted the police department to shut down the program pending further investigation.

The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro reports two officers were injured Tuesday. Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr said in an email that the incident was "a minor injury crash."

Another officer is still recovering from injuries suffered in a serious crash last month.

Police spokesman Kyle Evans said the department responds to more than 5,000 vehicle crashes annually. Motorcycle units often handle those cases.

Durr said officers assigned to the unit will work in police-issued cars until the program is evaluated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video