Woman sentenced for filing false Nebraska Medicaid claims

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 3:50 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

A woman has been sent to federal prison for health care fraud in Nebraska.

Chandra Wrightsell, who ran Evol Consulting, was sentenced Tuesday in Lincoln to 18 months behind bars and was told to pay nearly $106,000 in restitution.

Court records say that between December 2011 and July 2014, the 47-year-old Wrightsell submitted nearly 1,200 false claims to Nebraska Medicaid for her mental health and substance abuse treatment company.

It's her second federal sentence in 10 years. In 2007 Wrightsell was sentenced to 15 months for embezzling more than $101,000 while working as vice president of marketing for First National Bank of Omaha.

