Police: Stun gun 'ineffective' on man later killed by police

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 7:17 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Southwestern Indiana police say an officer tried using a stun gun on a bat-wielding man before law enforcement fatally shot him outside a federal courthouse where he had smashed windows.

Evansville police say the stun gun was "ineffective" against 55-year-old Ricky Ard during Tuesday's confrontation outside the Winfield K. Denton Federal Building.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports officers also asked Ard to put down the baseball bat he was carrying before a city police officer and a federal security officer both fired their weapons.

Ard was pronounced dead outside the courthouse Tuesday, a day after he was escorted from that building after police say he expressed "concerns about the government."

A federal security officer was injured by flying glass Tuesday when Ard smashed windows on the courthouse's front doors.

