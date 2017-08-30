National Politics

Court overturns jury verdict in favor of acquitted officer

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 9:25 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

The Connecticut Supreme Court has overturned a nearly $190,000 jury verdict in favor of a New Haven police officer who sued the city after being acquitted of groping two women while working an extra shift in uniform at a bar.

Justices ruled 5-0 Wednesday that the trial judge was wrong to bar the testimony of the two women, and they ordered a new trial.

Officer Anthony Maio sued the city after his 2009 acquittal, citing a state law that says officers found not guilty of crimes allegedly committed on duty shall be reimbursed for legal expenses and other costs related to the prosecution.

The Supreme Court rejected the city's argument that the reimbursement law didn't apply to Maio because he was working an "extra duty" shift, not a regular shift.

