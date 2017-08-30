National Politics

2 top Indiana agency leaders leaving those positions

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 11:47 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Two of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's top agency leaders are leaving state government, with one joining the Trump administration and the other expected to run for Congress.

The governor's office says Jerome Adams will end his three-year tenure as state health commissioner before he's sworn in Tuesday as U.S. surgeon general. The Senate this month approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Adams.

Holcomb's office says Workforce Development Commissioner Steve Braun is resigning from the position. Braun is a former state representative from Zionsville and is expected to seek the congressional seat Republican Rep. Todd Rokita is giving up to run for U.S. Senate.

Holcomb is appointing Deputy Health Commissioner Pam Pontones as interim health commissioner. Workforce development department chief operations officer Regina Ashley will be the agency's interim leader.

