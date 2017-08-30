National Politics

Ex-Columbia Sportswear worker pleads to computer intrusion

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 1:48 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

A former Columbia Sportswear information technology manager has pleaded guilty to intentionally accessing the company's computer system after he quit.

Michael Leeper of Tigard, Oregon, entered the plea Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Portland.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 7 before U.S. District Judge Robert Jones. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Leeper worked at Columbia Sportswear for more than a decade before leaving in 2014 to join a Seattle technology company. Prosecutors claim he continued to access Columbia's system for more than two years with hopes of commercial gain.

