Family Bible returned to Inouye's family by university

A 100-year-old Japanese language Bible has been returned to the family of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye after being catalogued among his archives at the University of Hawaii.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2iJEUZv ) on Wednesday that the Bible was among 1,400 boxes of material and documents from Inouye's congressional archival papers donated to the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The items were digitized and are now available for public viewing after a process that took preservationists three years to complete.
The university was given the documents in 2014, two years after Inouye's death in December 2012.
The family of Inouye says the Bible has been passed down through the family, and it came from Inouye's childhood home. Inouye served in the U.S. Senate for nearly 50 years.
