August 30, 2017 5:37 PM

Deputy on leave after drawing gun on motorcyclist identified

SEATTLE

A King County Sheriff's deputy placed on administrative leave after the deputy drew his gun on a motorcyclist while stopped at a red light has been identified.

The sheriff's office identified the deputy Wednesday as 53-year-old Richard Rowe. He's been with the sheriff's office for nearly 19 years and is currently assigned to the Woodinville Police Department as a detective.

The motorcyclist, Alex Randall, captured the Aug. 16 encounter on his helmet camera as he was stopped between Seattle and Shoreline.

The video shows the plainclothes deputy suddenly standing next to Randall with his gun drawn. The motorcyclist asks why he has his gun out, tells the deputy he's unarmed, and offers to move to the side of the road.

The deputy tells Randall he was driving recklessly, but Randall says he didn't get a ticket.

