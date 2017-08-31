National Politics

Muslim civil liberties group defends Jewish group's markers

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 3:20 AM

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J.

A Muslim civil liberties organization is defending an Orthodox Jewish community in New Jersey to erect a religious boundary marker.

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations defended Orthodox Jewish communities in Mahwah Township in a statement on Wednesday. CAIR New Jersey executive director James Sues says the township's decision to remove the boundary, called an eruv, was "a case of religious intolerance hiding behind a thin veil of barely-applicable local ordinances."

The eruv is a ritual boundary that allows Orthodox Jews to carry items and perform some activities during the Sabbath. It is marked by white plastic piping on utility poles.

Mahwah and Upper Saddle River officials say the eruv violates zoning laws and was built without consent.

