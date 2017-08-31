National Politics

Cicero agrees to pay shooting victim's family $3.1 million

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 8:02 AM

CHICAGO

The Chicago suburb of Cicero has agreed to pay $3.1 million to the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2012.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the settlement of the five-year-old lawsuit between the community and the family of Cesar Munive must be approved by a federal judge. A hearing is scheduled for next week.

In reaching the settlement, the community does not admit liability.

But attorneys for Munive — who also did not admit liability — contended that Munive was unarmed when Officer Donald Garrity shot him.

Garrity's lawyer, Craig Tobin, says Garrity is on disability and is no longer on the police force.

