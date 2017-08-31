National Politics

Oklahoma sheriffs' group says Sessions will visit in October

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 3:30 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

The Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association says U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will speak to the group in October at an event in Oklahoma City.

The group's Executive Director Ray McNair said Thursday that the former U.S. senator from Alabama has agreed to speak on Oct. 19 during an event at the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

McNair says Sessions expressed an interest in coming to Oklahoma during the National Sheriffs' Association event in June. He says Sessions plans to speak about new federal sentencing guidelines, efforts to change the criminal justice system and a recent decision to allow law enforcement to purchase military vehicles and equipment.

A Department of Justice spokesman says he could not immediately confirm Sessions' travel plans to the state.

