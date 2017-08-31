National Politics

Officials: Police chief resigned after using racial slur

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 9:03 PM

AKRON, Ohio

Officials say an Ohio police chief was forced to resign in part because of his use of a racial slur in a private conversation.

Akron officials had previously announced that former Chief James Nice was accused of potential misconduct involving an investigation into his nephew, having a sexual relationship with a member of the police force and making "derogatory remarks." He resigned Sunday.

The city's mayor and its provisional police chief told the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2wWBZ5M ) on Thursday the ex-chief, who is white, used a slur against African-Americans. They said no other officers were involved in the conversation.

Nice's attorney would not confirm a slur was used but says Nice regrets "the entire incident."

A special prosecutor has taken over the investigation involving Nice and his nephew.

