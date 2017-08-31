National Politics

Lawmakers could tackle ranked-choice voting, pot bills

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 9:20 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The Democratic House speaker hopes lawmakers will tackle ranked choice voting and marijuana legalization bills when they return for a special session this fall.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage told lawmakers Wednesday he's calling them back to Augusta over problems with a law taking effect Nov.1 allowing local regulation of food. Speaker Sara Gideon's office says she hopes to choose a date for the special session with the governor soon.

Ranked choice voting is when voters rank candidates in order of preference. Maine's high court deemed the voter-approved law unconstitutional for state-level elections.

Gideon's spokeswoman says leaving the law as-is could lead to lawsuits.

A bill to legalize recreational marijuana sales is set for a Sept. 25 hearing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video