Judge nixes $1M request for lawyer fees in case worth $125K

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 8:03 AM

SCRANTON, Pa.

A federal judge has angrily rejected a request for more than $900,000 in legal fees in a Pennsylvania insurance case that saw the attorneys' client receive $125,000.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2vxFyza ) reports U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion found the fee request so "mind-boggling" and "outrageously excessive" that he's planning to report the attorneys to a Pennsylvania disciplinary board that investigates complaints of attorney misconduct.

Lead attorney Michael Pisanchyn defended the request saying he and another attorney worked hard on the 2013 lawsuit to hold an insurance company responsible for delaying payment of a $25,000 car crash claim and won the client another $100,000 at trial.

Mannion says the bill is based on 2,583 hours, or the equivalent of 323 eight-hour days spent on the case.

