Man who fired at deputies during standoff gets 25 years

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 8:03 AM

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa

An Aurora man who shot at officers after a domestic disturbance turned into a standoff has been sent to prison.

Court records show 55-year-old Dennis Chamberlain was sentenced to 25 years Tuesday in Buchanan County District Court in Independence. He'd been found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping and two counts of intimidation with a weapon.

Buchanan County sheriff's deputies were sent the night of Oct. 8 to check a report that a man with a gun was threatening a woman at a home in Aurora. Deputies say Chamberlain fired a shot near his wife and then into a door when officers tried to contact him.

The Sheriff's Office says a negotiator took about two hours to talk Chamberlin into surrendering.

