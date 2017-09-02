National Politics

Man accused of shooting police dog charged with 7 felonies

The Associated Press

September 02, 2017 3:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A 55-year-old man who is accused of shooting a police dog in the head has been charged with seven felonies.

Alvie Jared Grover was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting and a robbery in which he is accused of fleeing from police.

Police say Grover assaulted a man on Tuesday and then stole his truck and took off in it. Police then accuse him of leaving the truck, stealing another one and fleeing officers in it before crashing into a house.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office states officers attempted to talk the suspect into surrendering before he shot at the dog, striking it twice.

The dog, Tess, was flown to Las Vegas for surgery. She is expected to make a full recovery.

