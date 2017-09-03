National Politics

Vermonter battling Mother Nature with new FEMA post

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 5:15 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

The Vermont National Guard officer who was in charge during the deployment of 1,500 Green Mountain Boys to Afghanistan in 2010 is now fighting another battle, this time against Mother Nature.

Retired Col. Will Roy of Jericho is coordinating response and recovery efforts to Hurricane Harvey for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

WCAX-TV reports that he was just weeks into the job in Washington, D.C., when the hurricane came ashore in Texas.

Battling the elements is different than battling an enemy. But he said his time in Afghanistan prepared him for this monumental job. He said his deployment taught him about teamwork and anticipating potential problems.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video