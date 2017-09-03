National Politics

Former presidential candidate Fiorina plans Ohio visits

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 6:42 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina will highlight two GOP fundraisers in northeast Ohio this week.

The former business executive who was in the large Republican field topped by Donald Trump in 2016 will be at a reception Wednesday evening at a residence in Cuyahoga (KEYE'-uh-hoh-guh) County. She's scheduled to attend a breakfast and book signing Thursday in Mentor.

The former CEO of Hewlett-Packard became the announced running mate for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas after dropping her presidential bid in early 2016.

She's considering a challenge to Democrat Tim Kaine in Virginia's 2018 U.S. Senate race.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 5:06

Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing' 4:00

McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

View More Video