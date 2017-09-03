Race to oust Warren pits GOP conservatives against moderates

FILE - In this March 3, 2017, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., center, smiles during a small business roundtable discussion in Lawrence, Mass. At left is Rep. Niki Tsongas, D-Mass., and at right is Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera. The Republican campaign to oust Warren in November 2018 is starting to shape up and it’s pitting the conservative wing of the party against its more moderate middle. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo