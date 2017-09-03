National Politics

Vermont town's residents to vote on sewer upgrade

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 11:10 AM

BENNINGTON, Vt.

Voters in the Vermont town of Bennington area going to be asked to approve a nearly $9.9 million bond to upgrade the community's sewage treatment plant.

Engineer Wayne Elliot says the project would satisfy a state legal order that the facility comply with its discharge permit.

The Bennington Banner (http://bit.ly/2epRlEM ) reports it would ensure the quality of water in the Walloomsac River and prevent fines while increasing energy and operational efficiency.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Oct. 2 while the vote is scheduled for Oct. 10.

