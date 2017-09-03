US Sen. Bernie Sanders to give Labor Day talks in NH and Vt.

Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is going to be giving Labor Day speeches in New Hampshire and in his home state of Vermont.
On Monday morning Sanders is scheduled to speak at a breakfast hosted by the New Hampshire AFL-CIO in Manchester and then head to Concord for a rally hosted by the group Rights and Democracy New Hampshire.
In those rallies he's expected to focus on workers' rights and raising the minimum wage.
After the two New Hampshire events, Sanders is planning to speak in the Vermont communities of White River and Middlebury.
